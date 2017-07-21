Griffin says Maidenhead United ground improvement work is coming along nicely

Sit down meals and real ales will be available as part of The Magpies new hospitality offering next season.

The additional services will come as part of the new hospitality suite which is just one of a number of improvements being put in place as the club makes the necessary changes needed for the National League.

Magpies chairman Peter Griffin said he is ‘tremendously excited’.

Griffin added: “We recognise we need to improve a few things with the toilets and terracing.

“Plus a new hospitality suite for home fans that we will be doing a range of different things with.”

Rebellion Brewery in Marlow will be sponsoring the suite so there will be real ales available, match day food and the chance to pre-order drinks for half time – and sit down meals for some of the bigger games.

Griffin said they would be working with the police on the issue of segregating fans on a game by game basis but it wouldn’t be for every game.

He added: “For example the first five games will be but about half the games probably won’t.

“When we do, the away end will be in the uncovered section.”

Work has also been completed on new dugouts and a gantry for TV crews.

“It’s just a case of being a bit more organised now,” said Griffin, “I’m tremendously excited.

“It really has been a team effort so far with lots of hard work.

“It’s all coming together, it’s going to be tight but it will look better than ever before , so yeah - looking forward to big season ahead now."