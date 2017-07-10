Maidenhead United's match with Hartlepool United to be screened on BT Sport

Maidenhead United's second home game of the season against Hartlepool United has been selected for live TV coverage on BT Sport.

The Magpies, promoted as champions from National League South last season, will get an early chance to impress in front of the TV cameras when Craig Harrison's Pools visit York Road on Saturday, August 12.

The match will be brought forward to 12.30pm for the live BT Sports slot that day.

United, who play their first pre-season match at Chertsey Town on Thursday, start their National League campaign at Maidstone United on Saturday, August 5 and then welcome Wrexham to York Road on Tuesday, August 8.

Every National League club is guaranteed at least one live match a season on BT Sport.