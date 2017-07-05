Maidenhead United start National League adventure with mouth-watering home fixtures

Maidenhead United will get a baptism of fire when they step up into the National League next month with four of the league's biggest teams set to visit York Road in the first month and a half of the season.

Alan Devonshire's men are sure to know exactly what the National League is all about after they've faced Wrexham, Hartlepool United, Leyton Orient and Tranmere Rovers at home all before September is halfway through.

The Magpies start with a trip to Kent to play Maidstone United on Saturday, August 5 before two of the division's big hitters come to Berkshire.

Wrexham, one of the teams the Magpies would have been looking out for when the fixtures were released, are their first visitors on Tuesday, August 8 while Hartlepool United, relegated from League 2 just a few months ago will get a taste of the York Road atmosphere on Saturday, August 12.

The first month of the season also features matches against two of their fellow promoted sides with United set to visit AFC Fylde - fancied to do well in the fifth tier this season - on Tuesday, August 12, before Ebbsfleet United, the team which pushed them all the way for the title last season, visit York Road on Saturday, August 19.

The first of the season's big trips will see United embark on a 554 mile round trip to Barrow on Saturday, August 26 while the first month is brought to a close with an eye-catching home tie against Leyton Orient at York Road on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

The festive fixtures has thrown up two games against Solihull Moors, with the Magpies set to host the midlands side on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26), before visiting them on New Years Day.

Devonshire's side face three tricky away trips in the final month, starting away at Leyton Orient on Monday, April 2. They then visit Aldershot Town on Saturday, April 7 before Dover Athletic are hosted on Saturday, April 14. This historic first season in the National League - and hopefully the first of many to come - has its penultimate game at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, April 21 before the curtain comes down with a home match against Bromley on Saturday, April 28.