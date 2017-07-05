Maidenhead United agree three year sponsorship deal with Shanly Group

Maidenhead United have agreed a three year sponsorship deal with the Shanly Property group following their promotion to the National League. The deal will run from the start of the 2017-18 campaign to the end of the 2019-20 campaign and Shanly says it will help the Magpies significantly improve its ground facilities for visitors to York Road, giving fans a better match-day experience.

Jon Adams, CEO of Maidenhead United FC, said. “We are incredibly appreciative of the backing and sponsorship deal from Shanly Group. “Much needed ground improvements are already underway and this significant investment will help us improve our terraces and supporter facilities for the bigger crowds and more away fans we are expecting this season."

Chairman of Shanly Group, Michael Shanly, added: “Maidenhead United is very close to our hearts at Shanly Group, with many of our staff living locally and being loyal fans so we’re very pleased to have agreed a sponsorship deal.

“As a local business and supporter of the town centre regeneration, we are excited about the team’s future and want to help them achieve their aims and ambitions."We’re looking forward to the season ahead and cheering on the team over the coming years.”