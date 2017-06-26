Maidenhead United make double swoop for Jake Hyde and Jake Goodman

MAIDENHEAD United this weekend announced the signings of Jake Hyde from Stevenage and Jake Goodman from Braintree Town.

Hyde, who joined the Magpies on a short-term loan deal in February last year but wasn't able to play a part in their promotion push because of injury, will add to Alan Devonshire's options in attack.

The 26-year-old, originally from Maidenhead will officially sign for the club after July 1 when his contract is up.

Hyde played for Stevenage after spells with York City and Dumfermline Athletic. He's also spent time with Dundee and Barnet after starting his career as a Swindon Town trainee.

Goodman will bolster the Magpies' defensive capabilities after moving to York Road from relegated National League outfit Braintree Town.

The 23-year-old, who has played for Millwall, Luton Town, Aldershot Town, AFC Wimbledon and Margate, started 21 matches for the Iron last season and scored one goal.

Hyde and Goodman are United's third and fourth summer signings following the arrivals of Harold Odametey from Hampton & Richmond Borough and Chinedu McKenzie from Romford.