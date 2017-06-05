Mon, 05
Maidenhead United sign striker Chinedu McKenzie from Romford

0

Maidenhead United have made striker Chinedu McKenzie their second signing of the summer.

McKenzie joins the Magpies from Ryman Division One North side Romford where he scored 29 goals in 54 appearances.

His signing has bolstered manager Alan Devonshire’s forward options with Sean Marks and last season’s National League South top scorer Dave Tarpey already pledging their futures to the club for next season.

McKenzie’s former clubs include Harlow, Redbridge and Phoenix Sports.

Maidenhead signed midfielder Harold Odametey from Hampton & Richmond Borough last month.

