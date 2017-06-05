Maidenhead United sign striker Chinedu McKenzie from Romford

Maidenhead United have made striker Chinedu McKenzie their second signing of the summer.
McKenzie joins the Magpies from Ryman Division One North side Romford where he scored 29 goals in 54 appearances.
His signing has bolstered manager Alan Devonshire’s forward options with Sean Marks and last season’s National League South top scorer Dave Tarpey already pledging their futures to the club for next season.
NEW SIGNING ✍️— Maidenhead United (@MUFCYorkRoad) 5 June 2017
A very warm welcome to @ChineduMcKenzie who has today joined us from @RomfordFootball
pic.twitter.com/toFW8a3vlu
McKenzie’s former clubs include Harlow, Redbridge and Phoenix Sports.
Maidenhead signed midfielder Harold Odametey from Hampton & Richmond Borough last month.
