PICTURE SPECIAL: Open top bus parade for champions Maidenhead United

There was fandemonium on the streets as hundreds turned out for the chance to see Maidenhead United lift the National League South trophy.

The Magpies secured the silverware and promotion to the National League, the fifth tier of English football, just over two weeks ago in Margate.

But it wasn’t until Saturday that they finally got their hands on the coveted cup.

And the York Road-based side marked the end of their promotion party in style, with a parade through the town in a vintage open top double-decker bus.

Squad skipper Alan Massey said: “It’s been a great season for everybody involved, including the town.

“So to get everyone here today, supporting us like they have been all year has been great and for us to just give a little bit back and see the kids today is really brilliant for us.

"The atmosphere was great and we all really enjoyed it – it was a fantastic celebration for everyone.”

His sentiments were echoed by chairman Peter Griffin, who said it had been ‘fantastic to have the town involved’.

After leaving their York Road ground in the bus, the team made a circuit of Maidenhead before heading to Maidenhead Library, in St Ives Road, where representatives from the National League South handed over the trophy.

After that there was another circuit of the town and a visit to the Maidenhead Magpies junior side in Cox Green.

The day ended with a end of season awards presentation, which was open to the public, where record-breaking goalscorer Dave Tarpey swept the board for the top gongs.