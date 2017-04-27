Maidenhead United's Berks & Bucks Cup Final against Hungerford to be played in pre-season

Maidenhead United’s Berks & Bucks Cup final against Hungerford Town, which had been scheduled to take place at York Road on Monday, has now been pushed back until pre-season.

The FA told both clubs earlier this week the match would be played at York Road on bank holiday Monday (May 1), however, with Hungerford threatening to put out a weakened team, the match has been rearranged for later in the summer.

It is now anticipated the cup final will be played as a pre-season fixture as both clubs prepare for their 2017/18 campaign. The date and venue have yet to be confirmed.

The organisation of the final has been beset by problems for the FA. Originally they scheduled it for Tuesday, April 25 at Bracknell FC, before having a change of heart after representations were made by both clubs asking to change the date and venue.

Maidenhead United officials were notified this week that the game would take place on Monday, at York Road, regardless of whether the Magpies and/or Hungerford were involved in the play-off battle. However, the FA has finally seen sense after Hungerford boss Bobby Wilkinson said he wasn't planning on sending a first team squad to York Road for the fixture.

*The Magpies have also confirmed a pre-season friendly against Wycombe Wanderers at York Road on Friday, July 28, kick-off 7.45pm.