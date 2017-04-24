Maidenhead United Supporters Association to run coach to Margate for final league match

A supporters coach is being put on for the Magpies’ final match of the season at Margate on Saturday.

MUSA (Maidenhead United Supporters Association) are arranging a coach to Margate for the match which could see the Magpies crowned National League South champions.

A win for Alan Devonshire’s men in their final league match will be enough for them to finish above closest rivals Ebbsfleet, who beat them 2-1 at York Road on Saturday.

The coach will leave York Road at 10am on Saturday. Payment will be taken by Steve Henson on the day.

It is anticipated the cost of the coach will be £15-20, however, this will be confirmed by an updated announcement by the club this week.

To book email please e-mail chrismraine@tiscali.co.uk or text 07880972604.