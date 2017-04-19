York Road set for one of its 'biggest crowds in living memory' when Maidenhead United take on Ebbsfleet

One of the biggest York Road crowds in living memory is set to watch Maidenhead United’s title defining clash with Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Chairman Peter Griffin said ticket sales had been going really well and warned fans not to assume they’ll be able to buy tickets on the day.

“We will be updating information for fans as we go along but it’s highly unlikely we’ll be selling them on the day,” he said. “Whether we sell out or not remains to be seen but sales are going really well. We think we’ll be getting towards that (3,000) but whether we break that number remains to be seen.

“We’ll know more today (Wednesday, when tickets went back on sale to the general public).

“I don’t know whether it will be our biggest ever league crowd but it will certainly be the biggest for a league game in living memory.”

Griffin added: “My advice for supporters is to keep an eye on our website and the Advertiser website for information but it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to pay on the day. Don’t assume you’ll just be able to get a ticket on the day.”

Tickets went back on sale to the public between 12pm - 2pm and 4pm-7 pm today (Wednesday). If tickets remain there will be a further general sale at the club tomorrow (Thursday) at the same times.