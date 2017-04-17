Football round-up: Maidenhead United have one hand on title after comfortable win at Truro City

Truro City 0, Maidenhead United 3

Maidenhead United have one hand on the National League South title this evening after Sean Marks first half double helped the Magpies to a 3-0 win at relegation threatened Truro City.

The victory, which maintains the Magpies five point lead over second placed Ebbsfleet at the top, was all but wrapped up before half-time thanks to goals from Marks in the fourth and 24th minutes.

There was a brief moment of panic, when Truro City were awarded a 60th minute spot kick, but Carl Pentney kept it out to preserve the visitors' two goal cushion and, minutes after coming onto the field as a substitute, Jordan Cox wrapped up the win when he scored the Magpies’ third.

Ebbsfleet won 1-0 at already relegated Margate to maintain their interest in the title race, however, the Magpies will be crowned champions if they pick up just a point against Fleet at York Road on Saturday.

Marks settled any Magpies' nerves with the opener after only four minutes and doubled their advantage midway through the first half, despite having played with a minor groin strain in his last few matches.

Pentney, so often United’s saviour this season, got a big, strong hand to keep out City’s penalty on the hour mark and their ninth straight league win was confirmed when Cox netted the third in the 71st minute.

The result, Maidenhead’s 29th win of the season, takes them onto 95 points with two matches to come against Ebbsfleet at York Road on Saturday and at Margate on April 29.

---

Chesham United 1, Slough Town 1

Slough Town have made heavy weather of their play-off chase in recent weeks, but today’s 1-1 draw at Chesham United was enough to wrap up a top five berth.

The Rebels, beaten 2-0 at home by relegation threatened Cirencester Town on Friday, fell behind in the very first minute to a wonder volley from Chesham’s Dave Pearce.

But they were back on terms in the 10th minute at The Meadow when Gavin James cross from the right was headed home by Liam Enver-Marum.

The Rebels had a penalty appeal waved away after Mark Nisbet was manhandled in the box and James sent a volley just wide in the 34th minute.

Slough continued to make most of the play into the second half, with Enver-Marum powerfully striking over from 25 yards and James sending a golden chance to make it 2-1 over the bar on the hour mark.

But, with Banbury United slipping to a 1-0 defeat at second placed Leamington, a point was enough to ensure Slough can finish no lower than fifth with one match left to play at home to Redditch United on Saturday.

---

Marlow 1, Chalfont St Peter 0

Marlow cemented their place in the Central Division play-offs with a last gasp strike from Nathan Poulton.

It had looked as if Marlow’s chase for a top five berth would go to their final match at Uxbridge, but Poulton popped up with the winner in the dying seconds.

Results elsewhere, in particular Barton Rovers’ 3-2 win over Kempston Rovers, means the Blues won’t finish any lower than fifth with one round of matches left to play on Saturday.

---

Walton & Hersham 1, Windsor 2

Windsor’s fine recent form against sides from the top of the Combined Counties Premier Division continued this afternoon as Barry Dunbar netted a late winner in a 2-1 win at third placed Walton & Hersham.

Having beaten Hanworth Villa two weeks ago and run champions Hartley Wintney close, Windsor proved too strong for a Walton side who were unbeaten on home turf prior to kick-off with 12 wins and nine draws to their name.

Windsor, who were held 2-2 by North Greenford at Stag Meadow on Saturday, have shown in recent weeks they’re more than capable of upsetting the odds with a team that’s packed full of youthful enthusiasm.

The visitors led in the 30th minute when Riccardo Cannon netted his second goal in as many games from Ashley Smith’s corner.

That lead was scrubbed out five minutes before the break when Simpson replied for Walton and the sides went in level at the break, despite a late chance for Robert Lazarczuk which the Walton keeper saved.

An open, entertaining contest brought chances for both sides after the interval but Dunbar came off the bench to score an 89th minute winner, 10 minutes after being brought on as a second half substitute.

Windsor complete their Premier Division campaign at home to Camberley Town on Saturday.

---

Reading 2, Rotherham 1

Reading had to come from behind against relegated Rotherham United to seal their second win of the Easter weekend this afternoon.

The Royals, who came into the game buoyed by their 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, fell behind when Adeyemi bundled the ball in after a point blank save from Ali Al Habsi after 20 minutes.

That’s the way it remained until the 67th minute when Lewis Grabban smashed in a volley against his old club, two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Rotherham were then haunted by another of their old boys as John Swift finished off a superb move involving Danny Williams and Chris Gunter in the 79th minute.

The win all but seals Reading’s play-off berth and moves them to within six points of second placed Newcastle United with three matches to play.

Reading are next in action at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

---

Barnet 0, Wycombe 2

Joe Jacobson netted a late penalty to seal Wycombe Wanderers’ fourth straight away win in the league this afternoon.

Wycombe, who are still chasing a play-off spot in League 2, took the lead through a goal of the season contender from Sam Saunders on 20 minutes.

Saunders spotted the Barnet keeper off his line and launched the ball over his head and into the net.

Jamal Blackman made a crucial double stop to keep the Chairboys in front and tipped another Barnet effort onto the post with 10 minutes to play before Jacobson’s penalty sealed the points after Thompson was fouled in the box.

The Chairboys are now just two points off a play-off spot ahead of this Saturday's home match against Doncaster Rovers.