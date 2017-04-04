Tarpey picks up player of the month award and no readmission for fans

DAVE Tarpey celebrated winning the National League player of the month for March on Friday, 24 hours before netting a hat-trick in Maidenhead’s 5-1 win at Bath City.

The striker’s exceptional scoring form continued at pace throughout March and saw him break the National League South goalscoring record.

His double in the 3-1 win at Weston-super-Mare broke the league’s record and took his tally to 38 but Tarpey was also on target in the wins over Chelmsford City, Welling United and Oxford City. His treble at Bath on Saturday took this season’s haul to 41 in the league, 43 in all competitions.

His goals have spearheaded the club’s title challenge and, although the National League said other players were in contention for the honour, the award had to go to record breaker Tarpey.

---

Maidenhead United have said that from now on supporters will be refused readmission to the ground on first team match days.

Previously fans have been able to leave the ground and half-time and come back in for the second half, but, with attendances almost doubling this season and after reviewing its match day operation with Thames Valley Police, the club has decided to stop this.

A comprehensive CCTV system has also been installed. The club have thanked supporters for their anticipated cooperation with this new measure.

(Photo by Nigel Keene)