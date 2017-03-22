Maidenhead United hit Oxford City for six

Maidenhead United 6 (3), Oxford City 1 (0)

The Magpies were back to their best on Tuesday evening with a crushing victory over Oxford City at York Road.

Building on the improved performance on Saturday in the 3-0 success over Welling United, the Magpies took control of proceedings early with a goal on six minutes from Jack Parkinson, his first for the club.

Just when it seemed like the visitors were finding their feet goal ace Dave Tarpey struck twice on 33 and 36 minutes to underscore the Magpies' dominance.

Harry Pritchard made it 4-0 just ahead of the hour mark with a solid drive and then substitute Jordan Cox got in on the act with a header on 76 minutes.

Oxford did reduce the deficit with a goal from substitute Jefferson Louis only for Cox to grab his second, this time from the penalty spot with a minute remaining.

The win maintain' the Magpies' one point advantage at the top of National League South, although nearest rivals Ebbsfleet further improved their goal difference with a massive 8-0 thrashing of Bishop's Stortford.

The Magpies are away to Bishop's Stortford on Saturday, while Ebsfleet are at Hampton & Richmond.

Maidenhead United: Pentney, Peters, Steer, Parkinson, Massey, Inman, Tarpey, Comley, Marks, Mulley, Pritchard. Subs: Kelly, Barratt, Cox, Wiltshire, McCormack.

Attendance: 1,017.