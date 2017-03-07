Report: Maidenhead United back on top after hard-earned win at Chelmsford City

Chelmsford City 0, Maidenhead United 1

Dave Tarpey hammered home a penalty in first half stoppage time to take Maidenhead United back to the top of the league after victory at Chelmsford City.

The result was good enough to take the Magpies back above title rivals Ebbsfleet United and they now lead National League South by a point with 10 league matches left to play.

Chelmsford came into the game having lost just once in their last nine matches and were unbeaten at Melbourne Stadium all season where as United’s title challenge appeared to be faltering after they dropped points in draws against Hungerford Town and Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The game’s defining moment came in first half stoppage time when James Comley’s clipped free-kick into the Claret’s penalty area resulted in a clear handball and a penalty to the Magpies.

Tarpey, who had missed his previous spot-kick in the 1-1 draw at Hungerford last week, nervelessly drilled his effort straight down the middle of the goal to give the visitors a precious lead.

The striker earlier saw a close range effort cleared off the line by some last ditch Chelmsford defence.

Heroics on the goalline from Dean Inman prevented the Clarets from getting back on level terms shortly after the interval and, as Maidenhead retreated further to protect their slender advantage, the home side took control.

The second half was largely a resilient rearguard effort from the Magpies but they still posed a threat on the break. Tarpey broke free in the 77th minute but his effort was well saved and Sam Barratt drilled an effort just off target from another counter.

In the dying minutes the Maidenhead box was bombarded with long throw ins and crosses but, to a man, the Magpies defence stood firm and held on for what could be a huge three points in the race for the title.