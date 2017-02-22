Match report: Cox at the double as Maidenhead United fight back to beat Eastbourne Borough

Maidenhead United 2, Eastbourne Borough 1

JORDAN Cox flung his shirt high into the night sky after scoring twice late on to give Maidenhead United victory over Eastbourne on Tuesday.

Having dominated the match, United fell behind to a 57th minute penalty from Miguel Baptista, but, just as they did against Whitehawk on Saturday, the Magpies dug deep and a substitute won them the points.

Cox, introduced with Christian Smith moments after Eastbourne took the lead, was rewarded for his predatory efforts with a headed equaliser with 12 minutes to play. He then steered home Kyran Wiltshire’s low ball in the 88th minute to send United back to the top of the National League South table.

It was some turnaround, but not an ill-deserved one.

United had been the better team in the first half and only a fine game from Borough keeper Jordan Holmes prevented them from taking the lead. He saved well from Sam Barratt, again an influential presence in the first half for the Magpies, and 32-goal striker Dave Tarpey. Eastbourne looked a limited outfit but Jamie Taylor headed onto the top of the crossbar from Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross in the 35th minute.

United lost their way a little at the start of the second half and the visitors took full advantage. A handball was spotted in the area by the referee and Baptista powered them in front from the penalty spot. Devonshire reacted immediately, bringing on Cox and Smith, and they helped change the game.

Dean Inman headed over as the Magpies built up a head of steam but their efforts weren’t in vain and Cox instinctively flicked a header into the net in the 78th minute after Alan Massey’s shot was saved. Tarpey drilled wide from the right side of the area when all inside York Road expected the net to bulge but it mattered not when Cox turned Wiltshire’s ball past Holmes with two minutes to play and Maidenhead saw out the five added minutes of injury-time for another crucial win.

Maidenhead United: Pentney, Clerima, Mulley (Cox 57'), Upward (Smith 57'), Massey (c), Inman, Tarpey, Comley, Marks, Barratt (Wiltshire 86') Pritchard. Subs not used: Peters, Kelly.

Attendance: 803

