Maidenhead United sign German born keeper Nick Hamann

Maidenhead United have signed German born keeper Nick Hamann.

The 29-year-old Dresden born stopper, originally from Hessen Kassel, started his professional career at Chelsea but was never able to force his way into the senior side at Stamford Bridge.

After returning to Germany with Hamburg SV in 2008 he joined Carshalton Athletic in the Ryman Premier Division.

He had a spell in his homeland with Lotte before spending another two years at Carshalton, and two more years at Braintree Town, before signing for Woking in 2015.

He then played for Kingstonian and Maidenhead’s league rivals Hemel Hempstead Town earlier this season.

*Youth team midfielder Sean McCormack has signed first team forms for the Magpies.

McCormack, who turns 18 this week, has also played for the u21s development side at York Road.