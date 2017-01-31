MyMaidenhead social media competition launched by Magpies

Maidenhead United today (Tuesday) launched a social media competition with the aim of engaging with supporters and finding out why they love the club.

The #MyMaidenhead competition will see one lucky fan win a Magpies shirt signed by all the players and management.

Supporters have just over two weeks to tell the club, in no more than 100 words, and preferably with a photo or even short video, why the club is so special, unique, and what it means to them.

Guest judges Carl Pentney and Sean Marks will choose the winning entry and they will be presented with a signed Magpies shirt prior to the Whitehawk game at York Road on Saturday, February 18.

Entries can be made via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or email and the closing date is 6pm on Thursday, February 16.

Nathan Bingham, the club's social media editor, said: “We’re looking for people to be as creative as possible and tell us, with a picture or short video, what it is that’s special about the club.

“We’re looking for the funny, quirky things that have happened at Maidenhead. It might be a funny or emotional moment. The day the club survived relegation for example or a memory on the day their child was born. Those are the ones that will stand the best chance of winning.”

Club chairman Peter Griffin added: “Our fans have been magnificent and we’ve seen the fantastic atmospheres at both York Road and on the road this year.

“The fans are at the heart of everything and we’d love to find out more about what makes our club special to the fans.”

To enter, simply say what Maidenhead United means to you via facebook (facebook.com/mufcyorkroad) instagram (instagram.com/mufcyorkroad), twitter (@mufcyorkroad) or email yorkroadpa@gmail.com.