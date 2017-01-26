Under contract Tarpey may have to wait for dream move

Magpies striker Dave Tarpey believes he might have to wait until he’s out of contract in the summer to secure his dream move into professional football.

The Magpies frontman, who has netted an astonishing 30 goals in all competitions this season, is waiting on a concrete offer to materialise for his services, but as yet none have been received.

He knows he’s had interest from League 1 and 2 clubs, but none have yet made good on their initial interest and Tarpey suspects they might wait until his contract at York Road is up in six months time.

He added that if he does leave in this window, he’d be leaving for the right reasons but said that if it doesn’t happen, he’s happy to help the Magpies continue their quest for promotion.

“I haven’t heard anything from my agent so no one must have come in with an actual offer yet,” he said.

“There’s no disappointment on my behalf. If nothing happens in the next few weeks I’ll carry on playing for Maidenhead and will do my best to get the club promoted.

“I know that there’s been interest from clubs in all different leagues but I don’t want to say which clubs.”

Club chairman Peter Griffin and manager Alan Devonshire have both said they would inform the player of any offer made and wouldn’t stand in the way of a move for him into the professional game.

“I know there’s been interest from League 1 and 2 clubs and that the club (Maidenhead) have been approached,” said Tarpey. “Obviously they’ve not followed that up with an offer yet.

“There’s still a week to go before the window closes so something could still happen, but it might be to do with the money and stuff. I have another six months on my contract so a club could come in for me in the summer when they wouldn’t have to pay a fee.

“I’ve spoken to Dev about it and he’s said that if a club came in for me he’d let me talk to them and wouldn’t hold me back. But obviously there’s been no offer yet.

“My agent thinks teams might be looking at it and thinking ‘if we wait six months we can get him for free’. But there’s still a chance that a club might come in because they need a striker right away.”

Tarpey added: “If I keep playing the way I have been I can help get Maidenhead promoted. It would be good to see it all the way through but if anything comes up and it’s right for me then I couldn’t turn it down. It would be hard to leave but I’d be doing it for the right reasons.”