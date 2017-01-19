Interest but no 'concrete offers' received for Maidenhead United forward Tarpey

Magpies chairman Peter Griffin has insisted that while there’s been interest in Dave Tarpey, no concrete offers have come in for the player.

Despite mounting speculation among fans and the press that the striker will leave the club this month, Griffin remains hopeful of holding onto the 28-goal striker.

The forward has been watched by many scouts at recent matches, but, at the age of 28, it seems some clubs are wary about making a move for the player and none has shown the colour of their money by putting in a concrete bid.

“There’s been a lot of interest in him, and other players, but that doesn’t mean it’s nailed on that he will leave,” said Griffin.

“To be honest there’s not a lot of money floating about in the lower leagues so it’s not certain what will happen.

“There have been a lot of scouts at the games, but that’s normal for this level and I think a lot of the speculation has come from support- ers and the press.

“To be honest with you we haven’t had any bids at all.

“There have been rumours but noth- ing concrete but that’s not to say there won’t be a couple of offers because there’s still two weeks left in the window.

“We’ve received some preliminary interest but had nothing concrete so we’ve not had a decision to make.

“Obviously were that to happen we’d talk to the player straight away and see what they wanted to do because we wouldn’t stand in the way of a move into the professional game. As a club we’d love to see that happen.”

Last week manager Alan Devonshire added that the Tarpey speculation was all media and supporter conjecture.

“To be fair I’m fed up of talking about Tarpey,” he said.

“It’s all paper talk, all conjecture. I’d rather leave it as it is at the moment. If something happens we’ll let you know.”

Griffin added that he didn’t think the recent publicity the club has received would affect players concentration.

“People like Dave Tarpey, Harry Pritchard, Sam Barratt have done well in recent weeks but they know if they don’t keep doing what they’re doing and working hard week in and week out they’ll be out of the team,” he said. “Dev won’t allow them to lose focus.

“Eastbourne earlier in the season was one of those matches where we did OK. We won and I wouldn’t say it was a smash and grab but they’re a decent side.

“There are no easy games in this league but our home record has been excellent and we’ll be desperate to keep that going.

“If we can we’ll be very near the top come the end of the season.”