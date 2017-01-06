Tarpey says move away from Maidenhead United must be right for him and family

Maidenhead's prolific frontman Dave Tarpey says he wouldn’t rule out a move away from the club in the coming weeks, but insisted it has to be right for him, the club and his family.

Tarpey has scored a phenomenal 28 goals for the Magpies this term to spearhead the club’s rise to the top of the National League South.

He added another to his tally with a deflected strike in the 2-0 win over Wealdstone on New Year’s Day, a match watched by several scouts who might just have been tempted to get their clubs to take a punt on the 28-year-old.

Tarpey remains unperturbed by speculation of a move away from York Road and said that if it doesn’t happen he’ll continue to do his best to get the Magpies promoted to the National League.

“Obviously if the right thing came up for me – and it was right for the club and my family – then I wouldn’t rule it out,” said the striker, who has been making headlines across the world with his recent scoring exploits for the Magpies.

“But at the same time I’m happy at Maidenhead and want to see the club promoted. That’s what I’m focused on at the moment.

“We’ll have to wait and see if anything happens.

“You give up hope the older you get that you’ll get the chance to move into the pro game. Most of the players who go from this league are 21/22 and age is on their side but I’ve given myself a chance with the form I’ve been in. If something came up it would have to be now and not in a couple of years.”

Tarpey, who appeared on Soccer AM on Saturday to talk about his sublime goal against Dartford before Christmas, has also been signed to the players agency At The Match this week.

But he says his focus remains firmly on Maidenhead and their top of the table clash at third placed St Albans City on Saturday.

“I’ve got an agent to represent me,” he said. “I’ve never had one before but it will allow me to concentrate on my football and I can let them deal with anything that happens in the next month or so. I wouldn’t be disappointed if I didn’t get a move because I love Maidenhead, the club and the fans.

“If I carry on here I’ll do my best to help get them promoted and then we’ll see if we can have a good season in the Conference.

“I understand that at my age the chances of a move are slim so I wouldn’t be disappointed. All I’m focused on is helping to get this club promoted. I’ve never been promoted before but if we were to get a good result against St Albans that would put us in a great position.”

Boss Alan Devonshire said Tarpey was a big part of the club’s plans but added that he wouldn’t stand in his way should he get the chance to play professionally.

“At the end of the day it’s down to the clubs, if they want to put an offer in then we’ll consider it,” he said.

“We don’t want Tarps to go because he’s a big part of our plan, but I understand if the kid wants to get into the pro game and we wouldn’t stand in his way.”