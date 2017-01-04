Devonshire: Maidenhead United won't stand in way of a move for Dave Tarpey

Alan Devonshire has said the club won’t stand in Dave Tarpey’s way should the striker be offered the chance to play professional football.

The striker, who has netted a phenomenal 28 goals for the Magpies this term – and 66 in three seasons for the Stripes – is likely to be in demand after setting the National League South on fire this season with his displays.

Speaking after Sunday’s win over Wealdstone, in which Tarpey scored his customary goal, Devonshire said the player was a big part of their plans this season but added the club wouldn't obstruct a move for the 28-year-old.

Devonshire also said that no offer had yet come in for the forward.

The fans also hope to see Tarpey remain in black and white. They chorused ‘Dave Tarpey, we want you to stay’ when the player was substituted towards the end of Sunday’s victory.

“I don’t know. I’ve not had any calls,” said Devonshire.

“At the end of the day it’s down to the clubs. If they want to put an offer in then we’ll consider it.

“We don’t want Tarps to go because, at the end of the day, he’s a big part of our plan but I also understand if the kid wants to go into the pro game and League 2 then we wouldn’t stand in his way.”

“Listen we’re 10 points clear after 23 games with 19 to go. We must be doing something right as a group,” he added.

The win over Wealdstone saw the Magpies open up a 10 point gap over their promotion rivals but Devonshire warned that lead could be cut very quickly if they don’t continue to focus on the job in hand. They visit third placed St Albans City on Saturday, a side licking their wounds after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Oxford City.

Devonshire added: “We’re 10 clear. But listen, we’ve got St Albans next week. That could be cut down to seven so we’ve got to make sure we do our job next week and go there and give them a good game.”