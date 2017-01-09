SECTION INDEX

In pictures: Maidenhead RFC vs Windsor RFC

Maidenhead RFC 29 (15), Windsor RFC 0 (0)

In front of an impressive crowd of 512 at Braywick, Maidenhead made the most of their opportunities and showcased their mean defence to claim a bonus-point victory over rivals Windsor on Saturday.

Click here for a full match report and check out the photo gallery from the game above.

