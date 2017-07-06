Gogglebox star to appear in Aladdin panto in Maidenhead

One of the stars of Channel 4's Gogglebox is set to wow pantomime fans in Maidenhead this year.

Sandra Martin, who is known for her appearances on the BAFTA-winning show, has been confirmed for Aladdin, which will run at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, from December 9-31.

She said: “There’s nothing I love more than making people laugh so I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Aladdin, bringing a bit of the Sandra 'QueenB' joy to Maidenhead.

"It’s going to be wicked. I’m so excited.”

Sandra will play the Spirit of the Ring and will be joined by Nisha Anil, presenter of Same Smile on CBeebies, who will be playing Princess Jasmine.

Nisha said: “I’m really excited to be playing the role of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin – what little girl doesn’t dream of playing a Princess? Also, living locally makes it extra special for me and I’m really looking forward to entertaining the audiences of Maidenhead this Christmas.”

Visit www.themaidenheadpanto.com to find out more.