Bell tower opened up for St Mary's Church summer fete

A view across White Waltham could be seen from the bell tower at St Mary's Church on Saturday.

The church in Cannon Lane held its annual summer fete in the churchyard and opened up the tower for visitors.

Despite showers on the day there was a good turn out and the introduction of free children's activities was a hit.

Facepainting, games and crafts were on offer for the children while everybody could enjoy a slice of cake and a browse of a range of stalls.

Church warden Liz Atlay said: “It absolutely tipped it down before we started so we had to bring some of the things inside but luckily it stopped before it opened.

“There was a great turnout and the children’s activities went down very well.”