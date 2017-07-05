Beehive pub takes on White Waltham Cricket Club for charity

An annual charity cricket match could be in for a major overhaul if a top chef gets his way.

Dom Chapman, who runs the Beehive pub, in White Waltham, was speaking after a third successful year of the game which pits the the pub against its neighbours from White Waltham Cricket Club.

Sunday’s event might have been unlucky for Chapman, who previously ran Heston Blumenthal’s Michelin-starred Hind’s Head, in Bray, at the crease.

But he was still thrilled to see dozens turn out to enjoy the sunshine, sport, hog roast and DJ - as well as raise more than £400 for the Brett Foundation and the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service.

And on the back of that he hopes he could one day replicate some of the success produced by the likes of Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park or the Holyport Fair.

Chapman said: “I wouldn't be doing anything on such a massive scale, this would have more of a village feel where people could come and have a picnic and watch the cricket.

“It's all about British summer fun.”