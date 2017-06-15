Waltham St Lawrence residents left without mains water

Residents in Waltham St Lawrence currently have no mains water.

South East Water has confirmed households with the RG10 postcode are affected and they are investigating the 'ongoing no water calls'.

Parents at Waltham St Lawrence have been told the school is closed today.

A spokesman from South East Water said: “We have a technician on the site, and we are continuing to investigate ongoing no water calls.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and we want to reassure customers we are working hard to fix the problem as quickly as possible.”