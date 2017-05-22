Firefighters tackle The Olde Bell electrical fire

Firefighters from Maidenhead were called to a small electrical fire at the The Olde Bell coaching inn in Hurley High Street this morning.
The crew, which was called at about 6.30am, was there for about an hour and made the scene safe.
No-one was hurt during the incident.
