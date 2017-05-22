Mon, 22
Tue, 23
Wed, 24
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters tackle The Olde Bell electrical fire

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

Firefighters from Maidenhead were called to a small electrical fire at the The Olde Bell coaching inn in Hurley High Street this morning.

The crew, which was called at about 6.30am, was there for about an hour and made the scene safe.

No-one was hurt during the incident.

 

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved