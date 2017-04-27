Thu, 27
Fri, 28
Sat, 29
Firefighters and police called after boat detaches from moorings near Hurley Lock

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Firefighters and police were called after a boat came loose in the Thames today after it slipped its moorings.

Two pumps from Maidenhead were called to Hurley Lock, in Mill Lane, at about 10am after a narrowboat had detached.

A water rescue boat from Beaconsfield took a crew and police on board to ensure nobody was trapped on board.

After they checked it was empty, the fire crews left the recovery effort for the lock keeper to finish, having been there for about an hour.

