New play equipment opened in White Waltham

New play equipment was officially opened in Grove Park.

The play equipment was installed in February at the request of families and launched on Saturday, April 8.

White Waltham Parish Council chairman Patrick McDonald said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this equipment for young families in the area. White Waltham Parish Council is always looking at ways to improve facilities for the benefit of its residents.”

Royal Borough Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) also attended the official opening.

The equipment was supplied and installed by Streetscape and the parish council received funding of £10,000 from the lottery.