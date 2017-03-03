Waltham St Lawrence Primary School celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

A primary school has become the first in the Royal Borough to be rated ‘outstanding’ since Ofsted changed its inspection framework in September 2015.

Waltham St Lawrence Primary School had previously received a ‘good’ rating but as the school was considered to have improved significantly, its one-day inspection turned into a full two-day review.

Among the key findings was the headteacher described as ‘uncompromising in her aim to secure the very best possible outcomes for all pupils’ and that reading was a particular strength.

The report praised the teaching as being highly effective and said ‘disadvantaged pupils of all abilities receive valuable extra support that addresses their needs precisely’.

However, the school could still improve by ‘further accelerating pupils’ progress, particularly for those who have special educational needs and/or disabilities, by ensuring that teachers make full use of assessment information to evaluate and refine their teaching’.

Headteacher Li-Juan Ellerton said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to our very supportive governing board throughout the inspection process and their dedication and commitment to secure excellent outcomes for pupils.

“I am very proud of my wonderful dedicated staff team. They all work extremely hard, care so much for the wellbeing and academic achievement of the pupils regardless of their starting points and backgrounds.

“They excelled and showed the inspectors that ours is indeed an outstanding school.

“This magnificent achievement is truly a living example of our team effort, and our motto ‘Together We Inspire and Achieve’ is so wonderfully alive.”

Cllr Natasha Airey, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We’re all very proud of the staff, pupils and parents at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School.

“For Waltham St Lawrence to achieve ‘outstanding’ is a real testament to their hard work.

“On behalf of the Royal Borough I’d like to congratulate them on their successes.”