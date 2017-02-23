Dying wife's heartfelt video message to husband inspires fundraising drive

A loving wife left her husband a heartfelt video message which she recorded just days before she died of cancer.

On Valentine’s Day Lee Ball was shown a video filmed by his wife Amanda, who died on Thursday, February 10 after being diagnosed with single cell cancer and a secondary metastatic tumor on the brain only a few days before.

In the video, which was filmed at the couple’s house in Hurley, Amanda, 52, tells Lee he is her rock, and she will love him ‘always and forever’.

She thanks him from the ‘bottom of my heart’ and says the day they first met was the ‘happiest and weirdest day’ and she felt honoured when he asked her out.

She said: “Our first official date was the October 21, 1978, that was the day, and then we blossomed and carried on blossoming.

“For everything we’ve done in all our married life, you’ve always been my rock. You are my rock.

“And all I want to say is just let people help you when you need it.

“You will have what I won’t, which is the future, with our children, and our grandchildren and hopefully our great grandchildren and you will see them sparkle and grow up, and get married.

“That’s what you need to focus on.

“In our world we will always be together, whether or not physically, our saying is always and forever.

“I love you so much Lee, I always have and I always will.”

The couple got married in 1983 and moved to Hurley in 1991 with their four children.

Lee, 55, who is a landscape gardener, said he was overwhelmed when he watched the video.

He said: “She was just one of those people who just kept going, she never complained and said ‘why me?’ – she just got on with it.

“She was more worried about how I was going to cope than anything else.

“We were all blown away by her bravery.”

The grandfather-of-four is now hoping to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Scleroderma and Raynaud’s UK. He also hopes to raise awareness of scleroderma, a long-term autoimmune disease that results in the hardening of the skin, which Amanda suffered from for 10 years.

He has set up two Just Giving pages, and so far more than £600 has been raised.

Click here to donate on the Scleroderma and Raynaud’s UK page and here to donate on the Cancer Research UK page.

Watch Amanda's moving message to Lee below.