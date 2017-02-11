Top chef heads to school for masterclass 

A top chef swapped the kitchen for the classroom for a day to get youngsters interested in food and cooking.

Ex-Great British Menu contestant Dom Chapman, who runs the Beehive pub in White Waltham, spent Tuesday at White Waltham Academy, in Waltham Road, for a live demonstration for pupils.

Mr Chapman, who has also worked as head chef at the Michelin-starred Hinds Head, in Bray, and Royal Oak, in Paley Street, showed the children how to make soda bread, as well as giving them blind tests of unusual tastes and ingredients.

The initiative was organised as part of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts' [RACA] Adopt a School Week, which has seen the country’s best cooks heading into classrooms.

He said: “The day was all about education - the only thing I get out of it is a big smile from all of the 30-or-so kids, which is what makes you feel like you’ve done something useful.

“Hopefully the kids will get an understanding of food of food and instill a bit of interest.”

He added: “It’s about building for the future and by putting chefs into schools they [the RACA] spread the love a bit and they might end up getting into the industry.”