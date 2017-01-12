Nine-year-old raises £3k for charity that helped her after loss of grandfather

A nine-year-old girl has raised nearly £3,000 for a bereavement charity that helped her smile again after her beloved grandfather died.

Poppy Campion’s grandpa Graham was 81 when he died from complications as a result of bowel failure early last year.

As a single parent, Poppy’s mum, Victoria described the ex-Royal Marine as a ‘father figure’ to her daughter.

The week before he died, Poppy and her grandpa wrote a poem together to be read at

his funeral. His last piece of advice to her was ‘imagine you’re reading it to me’. The youngster read the poem to a packed church of more than 400 people.

Victoria said: “There wasn’t a dry eye in the church when Poppy had finished reading.”

Following Graham’s death, Poppy struggled with her grief, but received support from SeeSaw, a charity that provides bereavement support for children and young people.

Victoria, of School Road, Waltham St Lawrence, said SeeSaw introduced Poppy to an

incredible lady who came to see her daughter at home on a weekly basis.

“They would spend an hour together and Poppy learned to smile again and talk openly about my dad without becoming sad,” she said.

Poppy turned nine last month and celebrated her birthday with a hula hoop challenge to raise money for SeeSaw.

She hula-hooped continuously for 30 minutes, smashing her original JustGiving target of £250, and is now closing in on the £3,000 mark. Yesterday (Wednesday) the total had passed £2,800.

Poppy said: “It was very hard but the support has been amazing.”

“I am so proud of how she has coped over the last year, particularly when he finally lost his fight for life,” Victoria added.

To donate visit JustGiving.com and search for ‘Vicks and Poppy Campion’.

Poppy and Graham's poem:

Dearest Grandpa,

Do you remember when

– you first held me in your arms when I was born?

Do you remember when

– I rode on the tractor with you in the garden?

Do you remember when

– if anything got broken I would always say "it's ok Grandpa will fix it"?

Do you remember when

– I would come to church with you and share the pew you called your own?

Do you remember when

– we went to Cornwall and I would sit on your knee and drive the boat?

Do you remember when

– we would sit together and play the piano?

Do you remember when

– I was given a make-your-own clock kit, but instead YOU insisted on making it. You didn't manage to make it in the end, so perhaps we should have done it together?

Do you remember when

– you borrowed an electric wheelchair at the Eden Project and you and I raced down to the bottom of the quarry and left Mummy and Granny behind?

Do you remember when

– you came and watched me at sports day and I won all my races?

Do you remember when

– we went to John Lewis and you crashed your scooter into all the tables in the coffee shop?

Do you remember when

– I taught you how to use the computer in John Lewis so you could look at things to buy?

Do you remember when

– Alfie the goat ate my hair?

Do you remember when

– sometimes in the morning I would get into the bed with you and Granny and have a big cuddle?

Do you remember when

– I pushed you in the wheelchair around the hospital?

Do you remember when

– on the last day I was with you, I climbed on the bed and we had a really big hug before I went home?

Grandpa

– I remember all these things and so much more and I will always remember you.

Winnie the Pooh says: “I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each others dreams, we can be together all the time.”