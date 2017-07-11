UPDATE: Woman dies after being found in the water at Windsor's Racecourse Marina

A woman was declared dead in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) after being pulled out of the water at the Racecourse Marina in Windsor.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were called to the scene at about 12.15am following reports of a woman in the water.

A spokesman for the service said he understood that members of the public sent a boat out to recover the woman before South Central Ambulance Service, Thames Valley Police (TVP) and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) arrived.

SCAS sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance, a paramedic team leader and an air ambulance to the scene.

"Unfortunately, despite extensive advanced life support given by our staff, she was declared deceased at the scene," added the spokesman, who said the woman is believed to be in her 40s.

Thames Valley Fire Control Service received reports of the woman in the water at about 12.26am and sent RBFRS crews from Windsor and Slough, who were joined by crews from Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

Update 3.49pm: Police statement: "Thames Valley Police were called at 00.31am this morning following a report that a person had been seen in the water at Racecourse Marina on Maidenhead Road, Windsor.

Officers, SCAS and the fire and rescue service attended, and the body of a woman was recovered from the water. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place but next of kin have been informed. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.