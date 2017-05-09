The Beehive chef Dom Chapman returns to BBC's Great British Menu

A top Maidenhead chef is hoping it will be third time lucky as he returns for the latest series of BBC Two’s Great British Menu.

Dom Chapman, who runs the Beehive in White Waltham, is due to appear in this week’s episodes representing the South West as he competes for the chance to cater a banquet celebrating 140 years of Wimbledon.

Chapman previously worked with Heston Blumenthal at the Fat Duck, in Bray, before taking over as head chef at the Hind’s Head in the same village, and then the Royal Oak, in Paley Street, where he won a Michelin star.

He last appeared on the show in 2010, but missed out on the next round of the competition after he was pipped to the post by Josh Eggleton.

Last night he was awarded six out of 10 for his starter of ricotta-stuffed courgette by Leeds-based chef and series judge Michael O'Hare, a former contestant.

It left Chapman in second place, one mark behind Tom Brown.

The Great British Menu will be on BBC Two at 7.30pm.