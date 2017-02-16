Police investigate explosion at Flackwell Heath cash point

Police are investigating after an explosion damaged a cash point in Flackwell Heath.
Thames Valley Police was called to a suspected robbery in Common Road at about 3.30am today (Thursday).
Investigators believe gas may have caused the blast and are trying to establish whether any money was taken.
Call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The owner of a mobile petting zoo has responded after a video emerged of him taking animals to a slaughterhouse.
The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).