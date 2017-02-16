Thu, 16
Fri, 17
Sat, 18
SECTION INDEX

Police investigate explosion at Flackwell Heath cash point

Reporter:

James Harrison

0

Police are investigating after an explosion damaged a cash point in Flackwell Heath.

Thames Valley Police was called to a suspected robbery in Common Road at about 3.30am today (Thursday).

Investigators believe gas may have caused the blast and are trying to establish whether any money was taken.

Call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved