Gladrags opens new shop specialising in beauty

The owners of Gladrags on the High Street launched a new business venture on Saturday, February 18.

Gladtanz & Beauty is a sunbed and beauty shop offering a range of treatments.

Owned by Alberto Costa and his partner Sylvia Smith, Alberto said they took the opportunity to acquire the lease after the previous business closed because customers would often come into Gladrags and talk about how much better it would be if there was a beauty shop on the High Street.

After months of hard work the shop is finally open for business.

Alberto said: “We’re a loving couple and we like to think that goes into our work. We love the village and we have good relationships with the people in it.”