PICTURES: Lord Buckethead campaigns for election in Maidenhead

The mysterious Lord Buckethead came to Earth on Saturday to meet Maidenhead constituents as he campaigns for election in the town.

The 'intergalactic space lord' made a surprise visit to the town centre to 'scope out the competition' — including Lib Dem candidate Tony Hill.

The candidate, who is hoping to unseat Prime Minister Theresa May on June 8, has also released a manifesto promising 'strong, not entirely stable, leadership'.

It includes proposals to banish Katie Hopkins to the 'Phantom Zone' and the nationalisation of Adele in order to maximise the efficient use of UK resources.

Other policies include plans to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia and start buying lasers from Lord Buckethead, a referendum on whether there should be a second referendum on Brexit and the legalisation of the hunting of fox hunters.