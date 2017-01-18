SECTION INDEX

In pictures: Maidenhead United 4-2 Slough Town

Reporter:

Luke Matthews

0

Maidenhead booked their place in the final of the Berks and Bucks Cup at the expense of rivals Slough Town last night.

The contest dubbed the ‘SL Clasico’ before kick-off didn’t disappoint, with six goals and a sending off making for an action-packed game in front of an impressive crowd at York Road.

See all of the photos from last night’s game in the slideshow above and click here to read a full match report from the fixture.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved