Owner of new bakery 'incredibly excited' about opening at Chapel Arches

The owner of a new bakery in Chapel Arches has said he is 'incredibly excited' about it opening.

Bakedd is a Turkish bakery and coffee shop that will serve salads of Anatolian/Middle Eastern origin, Italian sandwiches and croissants throughout the day.

Owner Emre Yilmaz, who has lived in Maidenhead for eight years, said: "We are incredibly excited to bring the great tastes of Europe to Maidenhead.

"When we saw the unit available at Chapel Wharf, we knew it was the perfect location to build our dream. It's ideally located on the High Street but most importantly it has a great terrace overlooking the new waterways, the perfect place to create that Mediterranean feel."

In March, the Advertiser revealed a new restaurant called Coppa Club would be opening in Shanly's Picturehouse development.

Leasing manager Mark Keal said: "I am encouraged by the positivity that is already being generated by the regeneration of the area. Bakedd provides a unique offering to the local businesses and residents in Maidenhead and adds to the mix of eateries already in the area".

When asked when the new bakery would be open, a spokesman said they are working 'very hard' to make it happen soon but there was no exact opening date.