Funky Wood restaurant set to open at former Forenza site

A new restaurant will be coming to Bridge Street in September.

Funky Wood in Windsor will be opening a new place on the site of the old Forenza restaurant.

Owner Coco Shamoun said: "We're very excited.

"Maidenhead is really coming up and I don't there is anything like this already."

Funky Wood serves a range of dishes including grilled and barbecued meat dishes, burgers and pizza.

Its website says its philosophy involves honest cooking, fresh ingredients, a great selection of wine and a welcoming atmosphere.

Coco said the restaurant will have more information about the new branch in the coming weeks.

An exact opening date has not yet been confirmed.