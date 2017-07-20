Funky Wood restaurant set to open at former Forenza site

A new restaurant will be coming to Bridge Street in September.
Funky Wood in Windsor will be opening a new place on the site of the old Forenza restaurant.
Owner Coco Shamoun said: "We're very excited.
"Maidenhead is really coming up and I don't there is anything like this already."
Funky Wood serves a range of dishes including grilled and barbecued meat dishes, burgers and pizza.
Its website says its philosophy involves honest cooking, fresh ingredients, a great selection of wine and a welcoming atmosphere.
Coco said the restaurant will have more information about the new branch in the coming weeks.
An exact opening date has not yet been confirmed.
