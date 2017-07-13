New restaurant Thai Spoon opens as Ganh Vietnamese bids farewell to Maidenhead

A family-run Vietnamese restaurant fell victim to its own success, closing after eight months as its small team struggled to cope with demand.

The team behind the massively popular Ganh, which was based in Nicholsons Lane, has returned to Vietnam to do more research but hopes to return to the town.

General manager Thao Pham said: “As everyone might have noticed we were getting extremely busy and unfortunately our kitchen staff who are also family relatives were not able to cope with the work load.

“We had a very good time in Maidenhead and everyone was so helpful to contribute to our success.”

She said the staff never thought it would get as busy as it was adding: “It is really sad [to leave] but we want to keep our business ethic, so we would rather find the best way to run it more than earning cash in short time and losing trust from people.”

Thao described the eight months they were open as ‘the best experience ever’ and thanked the people of Maidenhead for their support.

She and head chef Anh Nguyen have already started working hard to return 'better than before'.

The restaurant, which closed last month, has been taken over by a new restaurant Thai Spoon.

Husband and wife team David and Nicha Pay took over last month and opened for business on Thursday, June 29.

Nicha was born and raised in Thailand, moving to High Wycombe eight years ago when the pair got married.

She has experience of working in restaurants in the area and has brought on board some of her former colleagues and friends.

Builder David was responsible for the renovations, and said the first two weeks have been busy.

“I think a lot of people are really happy that Thai food is back in Maidenhead,” he said.

“The majority of people that come in have been really positive and a lot have been to Thailand and said what we are serving is authentic. I think they like that it is a family run business as well.”