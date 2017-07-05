Best in Wycombe District prize for Marlow Bottom's Rebellion Brewery

Glasses have been raised to success after a brewery scooped a business award.

The Rebellion Brewery, in Marlow Bottom, was named Best in Wycombe District at this year’s Buckinghamshire Business Awards on Friday.

The firm, which was founded in 1993, was also nominated for the Excellence in Customer Service prize.

In May, the brewery launched its first lager for about a decade and it is nearing the end of an expansion programme, which has seen the opening of new brewing and retail space at its Bencombe Farm site.

“I couldn’t be more happy with the recognition we’ve had,” said the brewery’s co-owner Tim Coombes, “and it’s a sign that we’re pointing in the right direction.

“I think the next few years will be quite choppy, there’s a lot of new people in the market trying to do things, which makes it interesting and it won’t come without problems.

“But I think we’re ideally placed to chart our way through that.

“Having a nice new brewery makes things exciting and means the brewers can muck about with new styles of beer.”

He added: “The team we’ve got is now is probably the strongest we’ve ever had – everyone is really invested.”