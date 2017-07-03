Hundreds attend first Gin in the Park event

Gin lovers basked in the sun and enjoyed a tipple at Maidenhead’s first Gin in the Park on Sunday.

Tickets for the event sold out in 20 minutes with just under 1,000 people getting the chance to attend the inaugural event at Guards Club Park.

Guildford-based gin distillers Silent Pool and Griffiths Brothers Gin, from Beaconsfield, served up an array of flavoursome drinks from their pop-up bars.

Food stalls and live music was also on offer throughout the day.

Ranj Nagi, who runs Eat on the High Street, Claudine Andrews, of Shabbytique, and Maidenhead Town Manager Steph James organised the free event to give businesses a platform to establish themselves.

Co-organiser Ranj said: “The idea was to bring local small businesses together and promote local distilleries, local breweries and artisans.

“We started off small to see how it would take off and what the interest was and it seems to have worked.”