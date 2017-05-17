Chef Dom Chapman hopes to appear on Great British Menu again after exit in heats

A top chef has insisted he had a thoroughly enjoyable week at a TV cooking competition, despite being knocked out early.

Dom Chapman, who owns the Beehive pub in White Waltham and previously ran the Michelin-starred Royal Oak, in Paley Street, was competing in BBC Two’s Great British Menu for the third time.

Despite making it through the initial rounds of the South West regional heat, he was eliminated in Friday’s episode in a head-to-head against London-based Tom Brown.

Earlier in the week he had been judged by former contestant Michael O’Hare, of Leeds’s the Man Behind the Curtain.

“He [O’Hare] was the one judge I didn’t need or want, so when he walked through the door you known you’re on the back foot straight away,” said Chapman.

“But so was Tom, he’s the same in a lot of ways – it’s not disco balls or plates made out of sea urchins.

“But you’ve got to do your best with whatever judge you get and you can’t use that as an excuse.”

Despite the disappointing result, he said he would still be up for appearing on the show again if invited.

The Great British Menu is on BBC Two at 7.30pm Monday to Friday and is available on BBC iPlayer.

Players are being sought for the Beehive’s annual charity cricket match against White Waltham Cricket Club on Sunday, July 2, in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Visit www.thebeehivewhitewaltham.com to find out more.