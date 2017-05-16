Rebellion Lager set to debut at Marlow's Pub in the Park

Marlow Bottom's Rebellion Brewery is preparing to step into the pale, fizzy unknown with the launch of its first ever lager.

The brewery, in Bencombe Farm, is gearing up for the unveiling of the new beer at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park event on Friday.

And drinkers are being told to expect a high-end product a world away from the usual offerings served up by the likes of the major brewing chains.

Head brewer Ed Bates said: "We know how to brew ales very well, but this was completely different.

"We had to do a lot of research, this is a premium lager, and a lot of time and love and effort goes into it.

"It's designed to be quaffable, easy drinking, crisp and clean, everything people want from a good lager, but it's also a little bit complex too."

He added even just making it had been fun.

The Rebellion Brewery has based its success on a series of popular conventional ales, such as its IPA and Smuggler and Red and Blonde beers.

But the new product, which will simply be called Rebellion Lager, has been in development for several years and will be the first of its type since the company retired its old pilsner about a decade ago.

It took an expansion to the site's brewing capacity, which was completed last year, to make it possible and the first trial batch was made in April last year.

And it's taken since then for the team to perfect everything from colour, to flavour and overall quality.

“We’ve been going for 23 years now and I just think there’s a market for a regional lager,” said co-owner Tim Coombes.

“We’re very strong in the ale market and thought there was an opportunity for us.

“We’re already geared up to make good quality, consistent beer and I think we can add something to the lager market too.

“People are getting more adventurous in what they’re drinking and I think people are getting bored of bland lager.”

From Friday, the lager will be available at the Pub in the Park Rebellion Bar and at three Marlow pubs — the Coach and the Hand and Flowers, in West Street, and the Royal Oak, in Frieth Road.

The brewery is also launching a new glass alongside it.

Visit www.rebellionbeer.co.uk to find out more.

The sold-out Pub in the Park is due to start on Friday in Marlow's Higginson Park and run until Sunday.

Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com to find out more.