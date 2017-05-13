The Crown in Bray applies for outside bar

An application to serve drinks in the garden at The Crown will be discussed on Monday.

Changes to the licence at the Heston Blumenthal-owned pub are due to go before the Royal Borough Licensing Panel sub committee.

The pub, in the High Street, wants to vary current plans to allow alcohol to be served from a bar in the garden.

Alcohol can currently be served inside the venue from 11am to midnight but the

application states it would stop serving outside at 11pm.

A letter in response to the application from the wardens of the neighbouring Jesus Hospital ‘strongly objects’ to the plans.

The letter, from Jim and Betty Jackson, states: “We are extremely concerned for the health and welfare of our residents that live here in very close proximity to The Crown.”

The site houses 14 elderly people and the pair added they are concerned 400 years of ‘peace and tranquility’ will be spoilt by the variation to the licence.

A letter from Bray Parish Council suggests the licence should be from 11.30am-11pm six days a week and 12pm-9pm on Sundays. The meeting will take place at Maidenhead Town Hall at 10am.