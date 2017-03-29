PICTURES: Take a look at the revamped Smokey Joe's

Revellers are rejoicing after a key venue in the town’s nightlife scene re-opened.

Smokey Joe’s, now referred to as just 'Smokeys' in its branding, in Nicholsons Lane, has undergone a refurbishment and has been shut since the end of last year.

It now appears ‘totally different’, according to one member of the family business that runs the club.

Tracey Page said her family wanted to ‘give something back to our customers who come week after week after week’.

“Everything here is bespoke,” she added.

The club held its opening night on Saturday and Tracey said they ‘had some great feedback from our customers’.

Originally, the refurbishment was due to take place over eight weeks, but the extensiveness of the changes has forced the club to keep closed for three months.

“By the end of it we were fed up," said Tracey.

“But it is worth every minute.”

She also praised the club’s employees, and added: “They waited three months.

“None of them got a new job.”

Visit http://www.smokey-joes.co.uk for details about opening hours.