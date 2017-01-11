Football round-up: Sturgess sent off as Flackwell Heath crash out of Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy

Flackwell Heath 1, Bracknell Town 2

Captain Ben Sturgess was sent off as Flackwell Heath bowed out of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy against Bracknell Town at Wilks Park.

Bracknell took the lead when Adam Cornell fired them in front with the visitors first effort on goal in the sixth minute before Sturgess received his marching orders three minutes later.

Dan Bayliss guided an excellent header into the top corner to draw the home side level to round off an action packed opening quarter of an hour. But Bracknell made their extra man count and netted what proved to be the winner in the 23rd minute when Joe Grant fired in from a free-kick.

Despite being down to 10 men the Heathens peppered the Bracknell goal with chances. Dan Burnell turned Liam Tack’s cross just wide of the post on the half-hour mark and Saturday’s two-goal hero against Burnham, Dan Molloy, headed wide in the final minutes of the half.

Flackwell continued to press in the second half and the referee evened up the sendings off when Carl Withers was dismissed with around 20 minutes to play after collecting his second yellow of the game. Earlier Bracknell coach Steve Nibbet was also sent to the stands.

The chances continued to come for the hosts with Jamie Essex firing wide after being played in after 76 minutes and Tack was denied from a tight angle in the closing stages.

---

Marlow 1, Ashford Town (Middx) 0

An early goal from Nathan Poulton saw Marlow bounce back from Saturday’s defeat against Egham Town to beat Ashford Town.

Poulton’s goal in the second minute proved to be the only goal of the game as the Blues claimed revenge over the side which beat them 3-1 in their second league match of the season.

Victory lifts Mark Bartley’s Blues back up to third in the Southern League Central Division standings. A trip to Bedford Town on Saturday is next up for the play-off challengers.

---

Blackpool 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1 (Wycombe go through 5-4 on penalties)

Five perfect penalties guided the Chairboys into the last eight of the Checkatrade Trophy at the expense of hosts Blackpool last night.

Anthony Stewart fired home to level the scores in the 77th minute after Kelvin Mellor’s early header put the Tangerines in front.

Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman saved a penalty from Danny Philliskirk in normal time and it proved a good omen for the Chairboys who went on to win the tie on spot-kicks.

Five well taken spot kicks from Joe Jacobson, Luke O’Nien, Will de Havilland, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Garry Thompson put the Chairboys 5-4 up in the shoot-out before Will Aimson struck the post to send Gareth Ainsworth’s men through.

---

Cinderford P-P Slough Town

Slough Town have dropped to fifth in the Southern League Premier Division after their match at Cinderford Town on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Rebels remain six points off top placed Leamington, with two games in hand over the leaders, however, Chippenham Town’s 2-0 win over Weymouth last night has bumped them down the standings.

Last night’s postponement will have come as a disappointment to managers Jon Underwood and Neil Baker who were looking for the team to respond to Saturday’s poor 2-0 defeat at St Ives Town.

Their next match is the Berks & Bucks Cup semi-final clash against Maidenhead United at York Road on Tuesday night.

The winners will face Hungerford Town in the final after they beat Chesham United 5-2 last night.