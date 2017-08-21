Jonnie Peacock among Paralympians at Superhero Series at Dorney Lake

Paralympians joined aspiring sports men and women for a triathlon on Saturday.

The Superhero Series at Dorney Lake saw celebrity team captains taking part in a triathlon with teammates from around the UK who had won a competition.

Paralympic champions taking part included Jonnie Peacock, Kadeena Cox, David Weir and Georgina Hermitage.

More than 1,000 people with disabilities took part in the event after entering online and explaining why they should be chosen to take part.

Sprint runner and Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock was teamed up with 18-year-old Amy Banks, who swam, and Matt Hamilton, who cycled.

Jonnie said: “I’m so honoured to be a part of the Superhero Series, it was such great fun and really inspiring to see so many people who had never even considered taking part in a sporting event like this before.

“I’m especially proud of my team. Amy and Matt were brilliant — definitely budding Paralympians.

“They both showed real heart and teamwork, and most importantly they had fun, which is the main purpose of the Superhero Series.”